Kanpur, Jul 18 (PTI) An inquiry was ordered after images of a scuffle between a sub-inspector and a woman, who alleged that she was dragged to the ground and assaulted by the cop, appeared on social media, though the police here refuted her claim citing video clips of the incident.

SI Mahendra Patel was taken off active duty on Saturday night to ensure a free and fair probe, officials said.

Superintendent of Police of Kanpur Dehat, Keshav Kumar Choudhry, said that a photograph of the SI allegedly overpowering a woman in Durgadaspur village of Kanpur (Rural) on Saturday went viral on social media.

The officer said an inquiry was ordered as it was alleged by the woman that the SI pulled her to the ground and hit her after sitting on top of her as she did not agree to his "demands" for sparing her husband who was to be arrested.

The SP, however, said that images of the incident showed the woman caught hold of the SI's collar after which he fell on her.

Circle Officer (Akbarpur) Arun Kumar Singh has been asked to probe the matter properly and submit a report at the earliest, the SP said and added that further action would be taken on the basis of the findings.

Yadav was allegedly gambling with his few friends and was caught by the police but his mother and wife got him forcibly freed which led to a scuffle between the SI and the women, said another senior official who did not wish to be named.

Police officials said that Yadav's wife fell on the ground accidentally, but claimed that she was beaten.

The woman had told mediapersons that the SI slapped her and then pushed her to the ground. She further alleged that SI Patel had demanded money to let off Yadav and the family's refusal enraged him.

The SI was sent to Reserve Police Lines on Saturday night, the officials said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had slammed the UP police and shared a picture that showed the woman lying on the ground and struggling with the policeman. The BJP hit back, accusing him of spreading fake news.

"A former chief minister should check the facts before making accusations against the police and administration like this," BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya tweeted, while sharing a video of the incident.

