New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Indian Naval Ship (INS) Kiltan reached the Sihanoukville Port in Cambodia on Tuesday with 15 tonnes of disaster relief items for the flood-affected people of the country, the Defence Ministry here said.

Around 8 lakh people have been affected and at least 42 people have died in Cambodia due to floods that ravaged the region during October and November.

The Defence Ministry said the disaster relief items would be handed over to Cambodia's National Disaster Management Committee (NDMC).

"The current visit (of INS Kiltan) seeks to fortify the bilateral cooperation between the two countries and contribute towards security and stability in the region," the ministry said.

This operation of INS Kiltan is part of Mission Sagar-III under which humanitarian assistance and disaster relief is being provided to friendly foreign countries during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the ministry added.

Mission Sagar-III reiterates India's position as a dependable partner, and the Indian Navy as the preferred security partner and first responder, it said.

"INS Kiltan arrived at Sihanoukville Port, Cambodia on 29 December 2020 as part of ongoing Mission Sagar-III," the ministry said.

This assistance is reflective of the deep people-to-people connection between the two friendly countries, the ministry noted.

