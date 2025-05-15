Jamshedpur, May 15 (PTI) Every morning, before Jamshedpur's bustling Sakchi market comes alive, a quiet ritual unfolds at a small eatery.

Pappu Sardar, a 50-something local eatery owner, lights incense, folds his hands and bows before a large framed photograph — not of a deity, but of Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit, whom he lovingly calls his "badi behen" (elder sister).

For over 25 years, Pappu has celebrated Madhuri's birthday on May 15 with unwavering devotion.

His celebrations have often featured community initiatives such as tree plantations, blood donation drives and educational campaigns for girls.

But this year, shaken by the national tragedy, his tribute turned into something extraordinary.

Pappu was deeply moved following the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

Drawing inspiration from Operation Sindoor — a symbolic movement aimed at restoring dignity and hope to widows affected by terrorism — he chose to mark Madhuri Dixit's birthday by solemnising the marriages of one widow and two from impoverished families.

"I couldn't light candles when there is so much darkness in people's lives," he said, standing in his modest eatery, walls adorned with photos of the Bollywood legend.

"This year, my gift to my Didi is giving sindoor (vermilion) back to three women who thought they'd never wear it again," he added.

The sindoor — a red mark traditionally worn by married Hindu women on their forehead— has become a national symbol of pride in recent weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation, condemned the Pahalgam attack as "the most barbaric face of terrorism," stating that the enemy had attempted to "wipe the sindoor from our sisters' foreheads."

Pappu said Modi's words struck a chord and inspired him to make this year's celebration more meaningful.

"When I saw the photos from Pahalgam, the broken families, the widows holding their children... I couldn't ignore it," he added.

"I thought, if we can't bring back those lost, let's at least bring back the dignity of those left behind."

After about a week of quiet groundwork, Pappu identified a widow and two women — one each from Patamda, Chakulia and Bagunhatu in and around Jamshedpur.

The new couples are Sulekha Pramanik and Khakan, Madrinarekha Kumari and Naveen and Desumita and Nayan.

All of them lost their husbands early and were struggling to survive as domestic helps and daily wage labourers.

"I wanted them to feel chosen, not pitied," Pappu said.

He personally helped them find suitable grooms — men with humble jobs but kind hearts, who were willing to accept not only the women but their pasts with dignity.

"These men are not rich money-wise, but rich in character," he added.

On the evening of May 15, Pappu's shop was transformed into a wedding venue.

Three mandaps were set up outside the shop. Rituals were performed according to Hindu tradition.

The kanyadaan —a sacred ritual usually done by the bride's parents — was carried out by their own families.

"The entire cost—wedding attire, jewelry, utensils, beds, chairs, even plastic dining tables—has been covered by me with the help of people", he said.

Asked how much he's spending, he smiled and said: "Sansein kitni lete hain, uska koi hisaab nahi, Madhuri Dixit se mila pyaar bhi anmol hai, Aur hum bhai-behen milkar daan kitna karte hain, uska toh koi hisaab ho hi nahi sakta. (There is no count of how many breaths we take, The love I've received from Madhuri Dixit is priceless, And what we siblings give back to the world, that can never be measured)".

Pappu's devotion to Madhuri Dixit is more than just fandom.

He once travelled to Gazipur in Uttar Pradesh to arrange the wedding of an orphaned girl, all in Madhuri's name.

