New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): The District Magistrate (South Delhi) on Tuesday issued an order mandating the installation of CCTV cameras in all pharmacies and medical shops in the national capital.

The move aims to prevent the illegal sale of dual-use medicines without valid prescriptions. The order applies particularly to shops selling Schedule H, H1, and X drugs, which are often subject to misuse if sold without medical supervision.

Also Read | Mumbai Airport Runways Flooded After Heavy Rain? Fact Check Reveals Old Video of Chennai Airport Circulated With Fake Claim.

According to the order, the CCTV footage from these establishments can be randomly inspected by officials from the District Drug Control Authority, Sub-Divisional Magistrates or Police Officers at any given time.

In case of non-compliance, appropriate legal action shall be initiated against the defaulter in accordance with the law. All Sub-Divisional Magistrates are instructed to ensure strict execution of the order in their respective jurisdictions along with the assistance of the Police and Drug Inspectors.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 20 August 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment, and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

Earlier, on July 27, the All-India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), which represents over 12.40 lakh chemists across India, expressed grave concerns over the unregulated and illegal functioning of online pharmacy platforms. The organisation alleged that several platforms continue to sell medicines in violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, thereby posing a significant threat to public health.

Accoridng to a statement from AIOCD, JS Shinde, President, Rajiv Singhal, General Secretary, informed that in a formal communication addressed to the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, AIOCD has highlighted the continued inaction by State Licensing Authorities (SLAs), despite repeated complaints being forwarded to them by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

While the Minister's reply in the Rajya Sabha on 22nd July 2025 stated that complaints regarding unauthorised sale of medicines are referred to SLAs, AIOCD has informed that no visible or effective action has been taken by any SLA across the country.

To escalate this matter further, a high-level delegation of AIOCD met with the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), Dr Rajeev Raghuvanshi, on July 21, and urged him to take the following urgent actions: Immediate crackdown on all illegal e-pharmacies operating without any valid license or oversight, including the Quick Commerce Players; Withdrawal of GSR 220(E), which was issued during the COVID-19 epidemic but is now being misused by these platforms to justify unlawful activities, and Withdrawal of GSR 817(E), the draft regulation issued in August 2018, which has remained in draft form for over eight years, enabling misuse due to lack of legal clarity, according to the statement. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)