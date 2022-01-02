Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], January 2 (ANI): As the COVID-19 vaccination of children aged 15-18 years will start from Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday that instructions have been issued to conduct the inoculation systematically in the state.

"The vaccination for the children aged 15-18 years will start from January 3. Instructions have been given to implement it systematically," said Bommai to the media.

In view of rising COVID-19 cases in various states across India, especially in states like Maharashtra, the Chief Minister said that two doses of COVID-19 vaccination and a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test report are mandatory to enter the state.

"Instructions have been given to tighten the Belagavi check posts and other adjacent check posts. About 11 check posts have been posted in the border areas of Vijayapur district adjoining Maharashtra. Check posts will also be made in the morning," he added.

Bommai said the move was inevitable in view of the health of the people of Belagavi which can cause a slight inconvenience to the passengers.

He said that the state is preparing to face a surge in COVID-19 cases by working out arrangements for adequate oxygen supply in conjunction with relevant oxygen supplying companies. "Steps have been taken to set up Oxygen plants at district and taluk level hospitals and provide additional beds, 4,000 ICU beds in the state. Necessary steps have been taken to ensure the availability of enough medicines," he added.

Bommai said that the matter of imposing night curfew will be discussed and a decision will be taken. He added that COVID-19 status in the state will be reviewed shortly.

Karnataka reported 1,033 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, said the state health department.

There are currently 64 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Karnataka, as per Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

