Thane, Aug 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday directed municipal corporations in Thane district to intensify their fight against COVID-19.

These municipal corporations fall under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) which has seen a surge in the new cases and fatalities.

Also Read | Coronavirus Most Prevalent Among Those Aged Between 5 and 17: Delhi Serological Survey.

Thackeray reviewed the status of pandemic in Thane district during his visit.

"Civic bodies in Thane district should intensify their fight against COVID-19 with the help of Coorona Vigilance Committees," he said while speaking at a meeting held at the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Also Read | Pinarayi Vijayan Defeats No-Confidence Motion Moved in Kerala Assembly by Congress-Led UDF.

He said police and municipal corporations should focus on tracking and tracing contacts of COVID-19 patients.

"Chase the virus" campaign should be carried out effectively, he said.

The CM later handed over 20 ambulances to the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)