London [UK], March 11 (ANI): Political activist from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Amjad Ayub Mirza, has sharply criticised Pakistan's actions in the ongoing tensions with Afghanistan, accusing Pakistan of launching what he described as an "aggressive war" in violation of international law.

In a video statement, Mirza argued that the current situation between Pakistan and Afghanistan should be examined through the framework of international law, particularly the principles upheld by the United Nations. According to him, attacking another sovereign country without justification violates these principles. He alleged that Pakistan's military actions against Afghanistan constitute a direct act of aggression rather than a defensive response.

Mirza claimed that in such circumstances, the issue should not be approached through reconciliation or negotiation, but through accountability. He asserted that Pakistan's military leadership must acknowledge its actions and accept responsibility for the escalation. He further argued that Afghanistan had the right to defend itself against what he described as external aggression.

He raised controversial political demands related to the region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He suggested that Pakistan should withdraw from the area and hand control of the territory to Afghanistan, claiming the move would help address historical disputes and reduce tensions between the two sides.

In addition, Mirza called for Pakistan to compensate Afghan families affected by the alleged attacks. He said that families of those killed in the conflict should receive financial compensation and long-term pensions. He further proposed that Pakistan should cover the costs of rebuilding homes and infrastructure reportedly damaged during the conflict, including labour and construction materials.

Mirza also argued that Afghanistan should document the military resources it used while defending itself and present the financial costs to Pakistan as part of war damages. According to him, the compensation package should include an additional markup over the calculated costs.

During his remarks, Mirza also criticised Pakistani political and religious leadership. Referring to the visit of Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman to Kabul, he alleged that the trip could not have taken place without the approval of Pakistan's authorities.

He further claimed that Pakistan is facing severe economic pressure, citing reported restrictions on fuel use, transport services, and other austerity measures as evidence of a worsening internal crisis. (ANI)

