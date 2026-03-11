Rawalpindi [Pakistan], March 11 (ANI): Pakistan Railways cancelled 11 trains scheduled to depart from Karachi to several major cities across the country, citing technical faults, a move that left thousands of passengers stranded and drew fresh criticism over the worsening condition of Pakistan's rail system.

The abrupt cancellations disrupted travel plans for passengers heading to cities including Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore and Multan, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Also Read | Eid Holidays 2026: UAE Announces Eid al-Fitr Holiday Schedule for Government and Private Sector, Check Details.

According to The Express Tribune, the sudden suspension created chaos at railway stations as travellers gathered to board their trains but were informed that services had been cancelled. Many passengers reportedly waited for hours in uncertainty before eventually leaving the stations, frustrated by the lack of clear information and the disruption to their journeys.

The unexpected halt in services caused significant inconvenience for families and commuters who had planned their travel.

Also Read | Air India Express Flight IX938 Faces Nose Wheel Issue During Landing at Phuket Airport, Passengers Safely Deplaned (See Pics and Video).

The trains affected by the cancellation included Rehman Baba Express, Pakistan Express, Karakoram Express, Allama Iqbal Express, Business Express, Mehran Express, Millat Express, Tezgam, Karachi Express, Khushhal Khan Khattak Express, Zakaria Express and Fareed Express.

The suspension of these long-distance trains effectively paralysed several key routes connecting Karachi with major cities in the country. The scale of the cancellations raised concerns about the operational capacity of Pakistan Railways.

Railway officials claimed that the disruption occurred due to plant malfunctions and various technical problems that affected the system's functioning.

Authorities said the situation would be reviewed and a decision regarding the resumption of services would be taken the following morning after assessing the technical issues. However, critics argue that repeated breakdowns point to deeper structural and management failures within the department, as cited by The Express Tribune.

Labour organisations within the railway sector have also presented a different explanation for the disruption. According to employee representatives, the cancellations may be linked to tensions between railway management and workers, which have reportedly resulted in a work-to-rule protest by staff.

Employees are strictly following official procedures and refusing to perform additional tasks that typically help keep operations running smoothly, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)