Ahmedabad, Feb 16 (PTI) A woman police trainee whose inter-faith marriage was solemnised in Ahmedabad under police protection following a Gujarat High Court order told court she was concerned about the security of her husband and in-laws.

A division bench of Justice Sonia Gokani and Justice Sangeeta K Vishen, in an order on February 12, the detailed copy of which was made available on Tuesday, said the police should ensure necessary protection to the couple beyond the process of registration of their marriage.

The court had earlier directed the police to escort the woman from Junagadh to Ahmedabad so that her marriage to a Muslim man, the petitioner of the habeas corpus petition, could be solemnised on February 9 under the Special Marriage Act.

As directed, she once more appeared before HC via video-conference on February 12 and "expressed satisfaction over the marriage ceremony, which has been performed," but added that "she is concerned about the security of her husband and her in-laws".

The court had directed police on February 8 to provide necessary protection to the couple during the "entire process of registration of marriage and thereafter".

In its order on February 12, the court said there was no need to pass any further directive in this regard.

The woman's mother told court she did not want to continue the relationship with her daughter.

In reply, the HC said, "We express our displeasure against such emotional outburst. However, we refrain ourselves from stating anything further."

