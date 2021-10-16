Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) The kingpin of an inter-state drug peddling network connected to a major heroin and mephedrone seizure that took place on June 30 in Mumbai after an operation by the Bandra unit of Anti Narcotics Cell has been arrested from Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.

Shoyeb Ayub Sikrawa was held from Shyamgarh in the neighbouring state based on specific information as well technical analysis, he said.

The Bandra unit of ANC, part of the Mumbai Crime Branch, had seized 1.08 kilograms and 1.1 kilograms of mephedrone on June 30.

An official said two people, identified as Sanjib Sarkar alias Raja Sarkar (39) and Salim Akbar Khan (41), were arrested and heroin worth Rs 3.24 crore and mephedrone valued at Rs 2.20 crore as well as Rs 65,000 cash were recovered from Sarkar and 150 grams mephedrone from Khan.

"It came to light that Sikrawa and his father Ayub Kallu Shah Sikrawa were supplying drugs in Mumbai through Sarkar, and Shyamgarh was the main centre of heroin and mephedrone smuggling to states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi and some other places," said DCP Data Nalawade of ANC.

The Indore Crime Branch had also raided Shyamgarh and seized 70 kg mephedrone and arrested 36 people, including Sikrawa's father, the DCP added.

