India News | Inter-state House Burglar Held in Warangal, Items Worth Rs 30 Lakh Recovered

Warangal (Telangana) [India], June 4 (ANI): The Central Crime Station (CCS) and the Kazipeta police on Thursday arrested an inter-state house burglar and recovered items worth Rs 30 lakh from his possession.

As per Warangal Police Commissioner, they have seized items worth Rs 30 lakh from the thief including 475 gram of gold, 3 kg of silver jewellery, 2,50,000 cash, five LED TVs, four laptops, a printer, two cell phones, six cameras, a tab, a gas cylinder along with expensive sunglasses.

The arrested man identified as Syed Aloof alias Afroz, 37, had fled his home after his parents accused him for allegedly committing retail crimes. At the same time, the accused became addicted to drugs which further led him into stealing.

As part of this, the accused was arrested several times in East Godavari, Nellore and Prakasam districts of Andhra Pradesh between 2000 and 2013.

The court had sentenced the accused to four years imprisonment for his role in the robbery at the Bhadradri District, told police.

The accused was involved in 28 robbery cases since 2018, including a total of 20 offences under the Warangal Police Commissionerate.

As part of the investigation, the CCS and Kajipeta police have arrested the accused in connection with information that he is located in Fatima Junction area of Kajipeta. (ANI)

