Basti, Jun 27 (PTI) An interfaith couple allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree in Khamria village of the district here, police said on Monday.

The bodies of the 16-year-old Muslim girl and 17-year-old Hindu boy were found hanging from a tree near a pond in the village, Circle officer (Rudhauli) Ambika Ram said.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Government Procures 187.86 Lakh Tonnes of Wheat So Far at MSP Costing Rs 37,852 Crore.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

According to the villagers, the couple was in love, the officer said.

Also Read | Hyderabad Jubilee Hills Gang-Rape Case: Police Conduct Test Identification Parade.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)