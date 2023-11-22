New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, on Wednesday said it will challenge tax demands worth over Rs 1,666 crore.

The Commissioner of Income Tax-Appeals (CIT-Appeal) has passed orders related to tax demands for the assessment years 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: 142 Minor Girls at Government School Allege Sexual Assault by Principal Over 6 Years in Jind; Accused Behind Bars.

In a regulatory filing, the company said a demand of "INR 7,396.76 million (AY 2016-17) and INR 9,270.31 Million (AY 2017-18) was raised by the Assessing officer, against which the Company had preferred appeal before CIT-Appeal".

The figures are excluding interest and penalty.

Also Read | 'AI Must Be Safe for Society’: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Concern Over Deepfakes at G20 Virtual Summit 2023 (Watch Video).

The CIT-Appeal has passed the respective orders.

As per the filing, the revision to the taxable income on account of tax treatment of certain incentives received by the company from manufacturers with the acquisition of the aircraft and engine and disallowance of certain expenses has been confirmed without granting an opportunity of personal hearing and adjudicating the matter on merits.

The company will contest the same and will take appropriate legal remedies, it said.

Further, InterGlobe Aviation said it believes, based on legal advice from counsel, that the views taken by authority are not sustainable.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)