Jabalpur, Jul 4 (PTI) Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court A K Mittal on Saturday inaugurated `Madhya Pradesh Domestic and International Arbitration Centre' on the court's campus here.

The Centre will provide speedy and timely justice "which is a tool of ease of doing business", said High Court Registrar General R K Vani.

"This is the first arbitration centre in the state which will be supervised by a Board of Governors comprising five senior judges of the MP High Court," he added.

The centre provides the facility of pro-bono arbitrator and amicable settlement of disputes within one year, he said.

A fast track procedure will be adopted for disposal of the case within six months, Vani added.

Litigants can select arbitrators of their own choice at standard fees as per the value of the matter, refer the case to mediation or conciliation at any stage, appoint experts on specific issues.

International disputes can also be referred to the arbitration centre, the registrar general said.

The centre has skilled manpower to attend to, for nominal charges,online requests and help litigants on telephone, he said.

