Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 2 (ANI): To promote water sports in the valley, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is constructing the first-ever Olympics standard swimming pools in the Rajbagh area of Srinagar.

Nuzhat Ara, Divisional Sports Officer, Kashmir, told ANI that the construction of the swimming pool facility which will open a multitude of opportunities for local youth.

"I want our children to participate in international level sports events too, and we are working so that this facility would help them in achieving their dreams. We aim to complete the truss before the winters, and after that, the internal work will start. The project is expected to complete by 2021," she said.

"Our children are very talented. In whichever filed they go, they bring laurels. With the opportunities that this facility will provide, they'll hopefully excel in water sports too," she continued.

As per Shuja Mir, Engineer appointed on the project, the contact of the construction of the swimming pool facility is given to a Delhi based construction company.

"The project which comes under Jammu and Kashmir State Sports Council will have a pool of 50 meters in length and 25 meters in width and can host both national and international level events. Our target is to complete the work in six months," said Mir.

Locals also hailed the move by the Union Territory administration and believe the opportunities created by the construction of the pool will open many opportunities for future generations.

"In general, a very good sports infrastructure is being created in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the first international-level swimming pool project in Jammu and Kashmir. It will benefit our future generations a lot. They can train here and participate in international level events in the future," said a local Mir Mushtaq.

This is not the only project started by the Union Territory administration to promote sports in the valley. In September, the foundation of Arun Jaitley Memorial Sports Complex was laid in Hiranagar of Kathua district. The construction of indoor-cum-outdoor sports stadium in Kheora was also completed in October. (ANI)

