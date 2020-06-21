Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], June 21 (ANI): Yoga Niketan here organised a virtual event to observe the International Yoga Day with participants from 15 countries who performed 108 Surya Namaskar to pay gratitude to COVID-19 frontline workers.

"We pay gratitude to the COVID-19 frontline workers, who are putting their lives at risk. This year, we held a virtual event in the wake of pandemic," said Praveen, Yoga teacher.

Also Read | Manisha Mhaske Ghorpade Lauded by Central Railway For Operating Mumbai Local During Coronavirus Pandemic; Netizens Salute Motorwoman For Dedication.

International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21. Its sixth edition falls on Sunday, which also happens to have a solar eclipse day in several parts of north India, including Delhi.

The International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 3,630 New COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 20, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)