Imphal, June 11: Manipur Government has extended the ban on internet services in the crisis-hit state for another five days till June 15. "The internet ban has been further extended for another five days to curb the spread of false news, rumours and misinformation through social media platforms which have the potential to disturb law and order situations in the state", stated an official release.

According to the statement, the internet ban has been extended till 3 pm on June 15. Meanwhile, Manipur Information and Public Relations Minister DR Sapam Ranjan on Saturday said that no untoward incident has been reported from any part of the state in the last 24 hours indicating the return of normalcy in the state. Manipur Violence: State Govt Extends Internet Suspension For 7th Time Till June 10.

Addressing the media persons, the minister said that 349 relief camps are presently operational across Manipur. Manipur has seen ethnic violence with Chief Minister N Biren Singh stating earlier this month that around 60 people have lost their lives in the clashes. Houses have also been burnt during the violence, with new incidents also reported from some parts of the state.

The minister further said that out of the total looted 4,537 arms, the state government has recovered 990 arms. The minister further said that the state has been taking up all appropriate security measures to restore peace and harmony.

On Saturday, Security Forces conducted Joint Combing Operations for the fourth day in sensitive areas both in the hills and valleys following violence and ethnic clashes in the state and recovered 22 weapons. Manipur Violence: CBI Registers Six Cases, Forms SIT to Probe Attacks in State.

Meanwhile, the central government constituted a Peace Committee in Manipur under the chairpersonship of the Governor. The panel is aimed at facilitating the peace-making process among various ethnic groups in the state.

The committee was formed days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced that a peace panel will be put together to ensure that normality is restored to Manipur at the earliest. He made the announcement after taking stock of the situation in Manipur during his four-day visit to the state between May 29 to June 1.

Manipur has been in the throes of ethnic violence for a month, in the wake of a directive of the high court asking the state government to consider including the Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Centre had to deploy paramilitary forces as violence escalated in the Northeast state.

Violence erupted on May 3 during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

