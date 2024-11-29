Sambhal (UP), Nov 29 (PTI) Internet services were restored in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Friday, days after communal violence in the district, an official said.

"Internet services were restored in Sambhal at 4.00 pm on Friday," District Information Officer Brijesh Kumar said.

The move comes barely hours after Friday prayers passed off peacefully at the Shahi Jama Masjid and other places in the district, which witnessed violence following a survey of the Mughal-era mosque.

Ahead of the prayers, district authorities had issued an appeal urging residents to offer prayers in nearby mosques rather than gathering at the Jama Masjid.

In addition to police personnel, extra CCTV cameras were installed around the mosque to monitor the situation.

Drones were also deployed to further enhance surveillance and deter any potential disturbances, officials said.

