Shillong, May 11 (PTI) Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar on Thursday said intoxication is a huge challenge for society.

Stressing the need to accelerate the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan', he said there were 500 government rehabilitation centres for treatment of intoxication.

"Everyone has to join in this endeavour and pay attention to this challenge. Youths are the strength of our country. Social organisations should also work together to get rid of intoxication from the society," Kumar said while inaugurating a 'Chintan Shivir' here.

The Union Social Justice and Empowerment minister said Addiction Treatment Facilities (ATF) were also being set up at government hospitals to further help youths cope with intoxication and be part of a nation building.

He stressed the need to have the willpower to implement welfare schemes of the ministry in the northeastern states and union territories.

"There has to be willpower to implement the various initiatives introduced by the central government. Nasha Mukt Bharat, Kaushal Vikas Yojana for youth, senior citizens' welfare, and wellbeing of the scheduled castes and tribes of the society," Kumar said.

He said the Chintan Shivir is a space, through which the government reaches out to the very last person sitting in the last row of the society.

Advocating PM Narendra Modi's slogan - 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' – the minister said at the Chintan Shivir all states and union territories will be discussing ways of further welfare and progress of the society.

Giving an insight into the engagement by the government, the minister informed that trademarks have been offered to producers belonging to the scheduled section of the society, especially in the handloom sector.

He cited the instance of Surajkund Mela, an annual event held in Uttar Pradesh, wherein the producers were provided with trademarks to help own their products.

"We are trying to engage them in the Kaushal Vikas Yojana, provide them with easy loans to support their small business, and help them in moving ahead in the production sector," he said.

Kumar said the Chintan Shivir will act as an ideal platform to discuss such ideas and aid in the overall development of society.

Speaking on pre-matric and post-matric scholarships available for students belonging to the scheduled castes and tribes, the Union minister said that the government, through these shivirs, will try to monitor the actions taken for smooth on-time distribution of the same.

Earlier, Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik said during the two-day chintan shivir, in-depth discussions, exchange of ideas and discussion on projects would be held.

"The discussion held during these days will help evolve an action plan to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vision 2047," she said.

Meghalaya Social Welfare Minister of Meghalaya Paul Lyngdoh in his address lauded the Union Ministry for introducing critical schemes to ensure every citizen may reach their potential.

Representatives from eight Northeastern states and union territories of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Chandigarh, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Delhi, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir are attending the chintan shivir.

