Naypyidaw [Myanmar], January 26 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Myanmar on Monday celebrated Republic Day with 500 participants.

The celebrations included unfurling of the tricolour and cultural performances.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "The Republic Day 2026 was celebrated at India House today with 500 participants from our diaspora, Myanmar friends, Mission personnel & families, with unfurling of National Flag & reading of Hon'ble Rashtrapatiji's address by Indian Ambassador to Myanmar, Abhay Thakur, cultural performances & refreshments."

India's 77th Republic Day parade concluded on Monday after a spectacular showcase of the country's military might and diverse culture at Kartavya Path.

After the parade and after seeing off the President and the visiting foreign dignitaries, Prime Minister Modi kept with his custom of walking along the Kartavya Path.

He was seen waving to the spectators who had gathered to witness the Republic Day parades.

At the end of the ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu, along with Republic Day Parade Chief Guests, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, were escorted by the President's Bodyguard, also known as 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak,' as they departed for Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Vice President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, has said that the EU-India Security and Defence Partnership will be signed tomorrow.

Costa and Von der Leyen are on a State Visit to India and were Chief Guests at the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

They will co-chair the 16th India-EU Summit on January 27, 2026. (ANI)

