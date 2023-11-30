Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 29 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday called upon technology companies to invest their CSR funds for the development of rural schools in Karnataka.

Speaking at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, he said, "I have had discussions with several people, including Rishad Premji of Wipro and they have committed to investing Rs 2000 crores to improve the quality of education in rural areas."

He lauded information technology and biotechnology companies for their contribution to the state's exchequer. Thousands of companies in Bengaluru are paying taxes and that helps augment the finances of our government.

"While companies are strengthening the finances of the government, they also expect some incentives from the government. We have to work together," he said.

"Bengaluru has earned its place in the world of technology. It is possible due to the ecosystem Bengaluru has. Bengaluru and Karnataka have one of the highest numbers of engineering and medical colleges. Of the five million IT employees in India, 2 million are in Karnataka. No other state has so many human resources," he added.

"Karnataka has rich human resources and is very peaceful; I can guarantee you that. You need to tell us what more you need so that we can fulfil it. We have to work together on this," he further said.

Shivakumar also lauded state's IT Minister Priyank Kharge for his contributions in organising the Bengaluru Tech Summit.

"He heads Rural Development and Panchayat Raj as well but he has enthusiastically and efficiently managed the summit. Technology companies must feel free to share their feedback so that we can resolve their issues," he said. (ANI)

