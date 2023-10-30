Shillong, Oct 30 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday said the state is moving forward from an "extractive economy to a regenerative" one and investing in human capital has been the mission of his government.

Addressing a programme for handing over land for the construction of the National Law University near here, he said India is a young country and every youth must contribute to the growth of the nation.

"A regenerative economy develops and is based largely on the human capital. Hence, our policy has moved towards ensuring that we invest in human capital that we believe is the future for our state," Sangma said.

He handed over land for the construction of the permanent campus of the National Law University and the state judicial academy to Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Sangma said, "Investing in Human Capital has been the mission of the Govt. which we believe can be an instrument for social design to further Meghalaya's progress. This landmark step will open a plethora of opportunities for our students to pursue legal education."

"Like many other developing nations, the state is moving forward from an extractive economy to a regenerative economy," he said.

The chief minister also highlighted the steps taken by his government to create infrastructure for higher and professional courses.

The educational and professional institutions should not only function as academic institutions but work together with the government to provide solutions to some of the challenges faced by the administration, he said.

In his speech, Justice Banerjee said that it was the endeavour to create a conducive atmosphere to learn.

"We want this university to be an institute where we share with you the tools and the methods," he added.

He also hoped that the university in future would see more induction of domicile students and urged everyone to support the institution to grow.

