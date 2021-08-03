New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The Centre has asked all states to invite 'Covid warriors' like doctors, health care and sanitation workers as well as some people who have recovered from the disease for the Independence Day functions at the state, district, block and panchayat levels.

In a communication to the states, the Union home ministry also said large congregations of people at the programmes should be avoided and there should be maximum use of technology in the best possible manner to celebrate the occasion in a befitting manner.

This is for the second consecutive year that the central government has suggested the states to honour 'Covid warriors'.

In the letter, the home ministry said propagating patriotic or national integration messages or songs through digital and social media platforms, sound shows or lighting of important public buildings, waving of national flags by people at rooftops or balconies, may be considered.

It would be appropriate that the theme of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is suitably spread and publicised amongst the masses through various activities or messages in the functions and on social media on that day, the communication said.

Referring to the ongoing pandemic, the ministry said it was imperative to follow certain preventive measures at the Independence Day celebrations such as maintaining social distancing, wearing of masks, proper sanitisation, avoiding large congregations, protecting vulnerable people as per norms issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"The events organised could be web-cast in order to reach out to the people at large, who are not able to participate," it said.

