Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 27 (ANI): Five persons have been arrested for allegedly accepting bets on Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 cricket matches, police said on Sunday.

"Five persons have been arrested for allegedly accepting bets on IPL 2021 matches that took place between the teams of Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals," said Dharmendra Sargayya, the Sub-Inspector of Tilak Nagar Police Station, Indore.

Sargayya said that the police have seized Rs 2500, twenty mobile phones, one laptop and other communication equipment worth Rs 2.50 lakh from their possession.

The Sub-Inspector informed that the five arrested were friends and had rented the place just one day ago.

"In our investigation, it has been found that all the five arrested had private jobs however, their economic condition got weaker during the COVID-19 pandemic," added the police official. (ANI)

