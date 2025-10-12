By Anamika Tiwari

Chandigarh [India], October 12 (ANI): The six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the Chandigarh Police to investigate the 'suicide' of senior Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar, has written to the Haryana Government, seeking the documents required for the investigation.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did India Post Sent SMS Asking To Update Address Within 48 Hours To Avoid Package Being Returned? PIB Debunks Fake Message Going Viral.

A letter was also sent to the deceased police officer's wife, an IAS officer currently serving in the Haryana government, who is the complainant in the case, requesting her to come forward for the identification of the body for the conduct of Post-Mortem Examination at the earliest, which is essential for a speedy investigation, said the Chandigarh Police.

A team from the SIT has been in Rohtak since October 11 for further investigation of the case, the police added.

Also Read | Tarn Taran By-Election 2025: Nomination for Upcoming Bypoll To Begin on October 13.

Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself at his residence in Chandigarh on October 7, and in the 'final note' he left behind, he accused eight senior cops, including Haryana director general of police Shatrujeet Kapur, of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities."

On Saturday, the Haryana Government transferred Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya, who is facing accusations along with seven other senior police officers of the Haryana police in the death of the IPS officer.

Chandigarh Police has formed a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a comprehensive and impartial probe into the matter.

The SIT, formed under the supervision of Inspector General of Police (IGP) UT Chandigarh Pushpendra Kumar, will investigate the case registered at Police Station Sector-11 (West) under Sections 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3(1)(r) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Chandigarh Director General of Police (DGP) Sagar Preet Hooda had told reporters the family has some grievances after speaking with them.

"We spoke to the family members and requested them to get the post-mortem conducted as soon as possible. They have some grievances, and we are working on them. The investigation is underway. SIT has been formed, and the IG is heading it. The SIT is doing the investigation," Hooda told reporters on Saturday.

On Saturday, a Congress delegation, including MP Deepender Singh Hooda and leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, visited the residence of deceased IPS officer Y Puran Kumar to express their solidarity with his family.

Surjewala alleged that the late senior police official was a victim of caste-discrimination and his death mirrored the situation of an ordinary man in the country.

Earlier, the Haryana IAS Officers' Association expressed deep sorrow over the sudden and tragic death of IPS Y Puran Kumar. The Association paid tribute to his integrity and dedication to public service, acknowledging his significant contributions to society. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)