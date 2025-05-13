Mumbai, May 13 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Sharada Raut, currently serving as Joint Commissioner of State Intelligence Department (SID), has been appointed as the Special IGP of the newly-created Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), officials said on Tuesday.

The Maharashtra Home Department has transferred eight senior IPS officers of Special Inspector General of Police (IGP) rank, including Mumbai Railway Police (GRP) Commissioner Ravindra Shisve.

Raut, a 2005 batch IPS officer, recently returned to the Maharashtra Police force after a stint in the CBI.

The Maharashtra cabinet in February approved the creation of 346 new posts in the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF). The decision to expand ANTF aims at enhancing efforts to curb the spread of narcotics.

Shisve will take charge as the Joint Commissioner of Police in the State Intelligence Department (SID), replacing Sharda Raut.

Another IPS officer, Supriya Patil Yadav, also on Central deputation before returning to the Maharashtra Police force, has been posted as Special IGP (Establishment) in the state police headquarters.

Amaravati City Police Commissioner Navinchandra Reddy has been transferred as Joint Commissioner of Police in Nagpur.

Orders on the replacements of Shisve and Reddy are awaited.

Nagpur Joint Commissioner of Police, Nisar Tamboli, will be the new special IG of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) in Nagpur.

He will replace IPS officer Rajiv Jain, who has been transferred as Special IGP of Coastal Security.

IPS officer Abhishek Trimukhe, Additional Commissioner of Police (North Region), has been transferred as Special IGP of Administration in the state police headquarters, replacing incumbent Arti Singh.

Singh is awaiting orders for her new posting.

