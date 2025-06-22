New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): West Asia expert and veteran journalist Waiel Awwad on Sunday said that Iran, as an ancient civilisation, will not bow down to US pressure and has every right to respond to any military aggression under international law.

Speaking to ANI following the US-led airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Awwad criticised the move and called it a "provocative step" by US President Donald Trump, warning that retaliation from Iran is expected.

"Iran is a civilisation and Iran will not succumb to the pressure of the United States," Awwad said.

"I think this is a very provocative step taken by an American president who's supposed to be leading this world to avoid wars... I think there will be a retaliation from the Iranian side because they have the full right and the legitimacy, as per the UN Charter and international law, to retaliate against any country attacking a sovereign nation," the West Asia expert said.

During the intervening hours of Saturday and Sunday, US and Israel targeted Iran's nuclear sites in Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow. Fardow is Iran's main enrichment location for uranium enrichment to 60 per cent.

According to a CNN report, the US likely used six B-2 bombers to drop a dozen GBU-57 A/B "bunker buster" bombs, also known as Massive Ordnance Penetrators (MOP), on the Fordow nuclear site, which is Iran's main location for uranium enrichment.

A US official also told CNN that a full payload of bombs was dropped on Fordow.

In his first public remarks following the strikes, President Trump warned that further action could be taken if Tehran fails to agree to a satisfactory peace settlement.

"There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we've witnessed over the last eight days," Trump said in his address to the nation from the White House on Saturday (local time). (ANI)

