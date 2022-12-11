New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy who was allegedly scavenging under a bridge died after a heavy iron piece fell on his head from above on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in the morning near Thokar No 18 Pushta Road, they said, adding they got to know about the incident at 10.21 am.

According to police, the boy was scavenging under a foot-over bridge near Pushta Road when a heavy iron piece fell on him, killing him on the spot.

They said the bridge was undergoing dismantling by a contractor, who is also working on the Delhi-Dehradun flyover.

The boy's body was taken to SDN Hospital for post mortem, police said.

The contractor has been booked under section 304 A (Causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, they added.

