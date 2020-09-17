Muzaffarnagar, Sep 16 (PTI) A team of the Health Department has found irregularities in prices of oxygen cylinders supplied by a firm to COVID-19 hospitals in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, an official said on Wednesday.

According to drug inspector Luvkush Kumar, the firm is allegedly supplying oxygen cylinders to the hospitals at Rs 350 against the control rate of Rs 170.

An inquiry into the matter is underway, he added.

