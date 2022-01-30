New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Moments after the Congress party announced its third list of candidates on Sunday for the upcoming Assembly polls in Punjab revealing that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will contest from two constituencies, Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal said that his party's survey had already found that the Chief Minister will lose the election and his fighting from two seats is an indication that the survey is true.

"I had said that according to our survey, Channi Ji is losing from Chamkaur Sahib. Today Congress has announced that it will contest from two seats. Does this mean the survey is true?" Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Notably, Congress had earlier announced that Channi will be contesting from Chamkaur Sahib seat. The third list of Congress revealed that the party has fielded the Chief Minister from the Bhadaur constituency also.

The other candidates on the list include Tarsem Singh Sialka (Attari- SC), Sukhpal Singh Bhullar (Khem Karan), Satbir Singh Saini Balichiki (Nawan Shahr), Ishwarjot Singh Cheema (Ludhiana South), Mohan Singh Phalianwala (Jalalabad), Charanjit Singh Channi (Bhadaur -SC), Manish Bansal (Barnala), and Vishnu Sharma (Patiala).

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

