Coimbatore, July 26 (PTI) The United Nations Environment Programme has accredited the Isha Foundation with Observer status to the United Nations Environment Assembly and its subsidiary bodies.

Accreditation offers several advantages for NGOs, including participation in meetings of global groups, interaction with representatives of governments and a platform to influence policy formulation, an Isha press release said here on Sunday.

Also Read | Rakhi Makers in Ahmedabad Pack Rakhis With Precautionary Messages Against COVID-19 Printed on Them: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 26, 2020.

Isha previously partnered with the UNEP for the World Environment Day hosted by India in 2018, it said.

The Foundation was accredited by the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) to its Convention of Parties (COP) at New Delhi in September last year.

Also Read | Bihar: 25-Year-Old Woman Delivers Baby on NDRF Rescue Boat in Flood-Hit East Champaran District.

The Foundation has held Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) since 2007, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)