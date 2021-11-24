New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Intelligence agencies have alerted Punjab Police to increase the security of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pro-Hindu leaders in the state.

A senior official said the alert was issued after they received input that the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is planning to plant an improvised explosive device (IED) in a tiffin box to target Hindu politicians and shakhas organised by RSS before the state elections to create law and order issue.

On November 21, some unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants hurled the grenade in the military area in Pathankot. No casualty was reported in the incident.

As per security agencies, since August 15, more than 25 incidents of drones entering Indian borders have been reported. Around 11 tiffins that contained drugs and explosives have been recovered.

The official added that they have shared a list of leaders on target of terrorists with Punjab Police and have requested to provide they security as per threat perception.

However, after the recent grenade attack in Pathankot, Punjab Police has alerted all border districts to be on high alert and increase patrolling. (ANI)

