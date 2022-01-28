New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet against eight terrorists in the ISIS Kerala module case.

Those named in the charge sheet are identified as Deepthi Marla alias Maryam, Mohammed Waqar Lone alias Wilson Kashmiri, Mizha Siddeeque, Shifa Haris alias Ayesha, Obaid Hamid Matta, Madesh Shankar alias Abdullah, Ammar Abdul Rahiman and Muzamil Hassan Bhat.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Reviews Preparations at Parliament Ahead of Budget Session.

NIA had registered the case on March 5 last year pertaining to terrorist activities of Mohammed Ameen alias Abu Yahya, a resident of Kerala, and his associates.

Yahya and his associates, the NIA said, have been running various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms such as Telegram, Hoop and Instagram for propagating the violent Jihadi ideology of ISIS and radicalizing and recruiting new members for the ISIS module.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: 'Don't Know Her', Says Navjot Kaur After Navjot Singh Sidhu's Sister Suman Toor Alleges State Congress Chief Abandoned Mother.

Earlier, NIA had filed a chargesheet against three accused persons in this case on September 8 last year.

"Investigation has revealed that all the eight accused persons charge-sheeted today are affiliated with banned terrorist organisation ISIS and were involved in radicalising, recruiting, organising terror funds and grooming like-minded gullible Muslim youth through different secured social media platforms to perform Hijrat to ISIS-controlled territory for joining ISIS," said the NIA. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)