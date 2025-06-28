New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Saquib Nachan, an accused with links to the terror group Islamic State (ISIS), died in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, said sources on Saturday.

He had been in judicial custody in Tihar Jail since 2023 and was admitted to the hospital a few days ago, they said.

Saquib was convicted for his involvement in the bomb blasts in Mumbai in 2002 and 2003.

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Saquib Nachan, a habitual offender in many previous terror cases, was also a self-styled Amir-e-Hind for ISIS in India.

Earlier in June 2024, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had chargesheeted Nachan along with 16 hardcore agents of the proscribed global terrorist network, in a conspiracy involving the recruitment and radicalisation of youth and the fabrication of improvised explosive devices in the Delhi-Padgha ISIS terror module case.

The accused were chargesheeted under various sections of IPC, UA(P) Act, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act, were found to have been engaged in a massive ISISI conspiracy involving recruitment, training and propagation of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) ideology among gullible youth, along with fabrication of explosives and IEDs and fund-raising for the banned outfit.

Its investigation had subsequently led to the seizure of several incriminating documents and data relating to manufacturing of explosives and the fabrication of IEDs, along with propaganda magazines like 'Voice of Hind', 'Rumiyah', 'Khilafat', 'Dabiq', published by IS.

The agency had further found during investigations that the accused had been sharing digital files related to IED fabrication with their contacts. They were also found to be actively raising funds to further their terror plans as part of ISIS agenda to spread violence in India and destroy its secular ethos and democratic systems.

The accused had carried out several acts preparatory to unleashing of terrorist attacks, including recruitment of vulnerable youth into the organisation. (ANI)

