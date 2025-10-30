New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): The Patiala House Court on Thurday remanded 2 ISIS operatives, Adnan Khan and Adnan Khan, in judicial custody after police interrogation. They were produced before the court after three days of police custody.

They have been arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi police in an alleged terror Conspiracy case.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Family Ahead of 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' Celebrations in Gujarat Tomorrow (See Pic).

Accused persons were produced before the duty Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Vanshika Mehta.

Adnan Khan (Delhi) was arrested on October 17. Adnan Khan (Bhopal) was arrested on October 19. The court remanded them to police custody, which was later extended.

Also Read | 'Dubai Built by Biharis but Bihar Is Still Jobless; PM Narendra Modi Too Afraid to Bring Change', Alleges Rahul Gandhi at Sheikhpura Rally.

Investigate Officer (IO) moved an application seeking judicial custody of both accused persons. IO submitted that an alarm clock has been recovered from the accused Adnan's residence in Delhi. He has also taken the oath of ISIS.

After hearing the submissions, the court remanded the accused in judicial custody.

Advocate Qamar Ali appeared for the accused Adnan Khan (Delhi) before the court. Advocate M Huzaifa appeared virtually for the accused Adnan Khan (Bhopal).

It is alleged that they were planning to target a mall in South Delhi. A public park was also on their target.

The bail application moved on behalf of the accused, Adnan Khan (Bhopal), is pending for October 31.

The investigation officer earlier submitted that the investigation is ongoing and that the accused are required to be interrogated in connection with evidence that surfaces during the investigation.

On October 24, it was submitted that Data from Mobile phones is also to be extracted. They are required to interrogate to identify and recover their various social media IDs. They are to be interrogated to know if any other persons are associated with them.

Counsel objected to the timing and said that they were legally representing the accused, as the accused were produced before the court at 11 PM. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)