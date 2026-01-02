New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Hitting out at TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's "Abar Jitbe Bangla" yatra, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday said that Diamond Harbour MP is carrying out a campaign to mislead people, while the ruling party here continues to ignore the issues of unemployment and migration of workers from the state.

"When there are no jobs in Bengal, and lakhs of migrant workers are wandering in every corner of the country, the nephew thought, let's do a yatra to mislead people. Since many complaints against the aunt are being registered all over Bengal, the aunt decided to put her nephew forward this time," the Congress leader told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Abhishek Banerjee continued his criticism of the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that the BJP, in coordination with the ECI, is attempting to curtail people's rights in West Bengal through the SIR process.

The TMC MP asserted that the people of West Bengal are ready to give both the ECI and the BJP a "vidai" (farewell).

"BJP wants to curb the rights of the people of Bengal through SIR. The people will show their power to them with a good 'vidai'... Today I am starting this mega campaign for the upcoming election, from Baruipur... Tomorrow I will go to Alipurduar and will visit many districts continuously... I will fight with you on the ground as Mamata Banerjee's soldier," Abhishek Banerjee said while addressing a gathering in South 24 Paraganas.

Earlier, on December 31, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of facilitating "vote theft" and claimed that electoral manipulation does not occur through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) but through administrative processes linked to voter list revisions.

Abhishek Banerjee led a ten-member Trinamool Congress that met the Chief Election Commissioner of India in the national capital.

Citing the BJP's unusually high strike rate in recent state elections, Banerjee pointed to victories in Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, and Bihar, where the party won with an over 88 per cent success rate. He questioned whether this pattern was merely a coincidence, asserting that opposition parties such as the Congress, AAP, and RJD failed to identify and challenge these systemic issues in a timely manner. (ANI)

