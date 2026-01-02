New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): At least five people got injured during the Jallikattu event organised as part of the Sankranti celebrations in Kotha Shanambatla village of Chandragiri Mandal in Tirupati district on Friday, police said.

Sankranti celebrations began in Kotha Shanambatla village in Chandragiri Mandal, Tirupati district.

Further details are awaited.

For the Jallikattu event, approximately 200 bulls were brought to the arena from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. Young participants, with great enthusiasm, bravely prepared to stop the charging bulls as they rushed forward fiercely.

Jallikattu, also known as sallikkattu, is a traditional sport of Tamil Nadu that is celebrated on the third day of Pongal - Mattu Pongal Day.

The name is coined from two words, Jalli (silver and gold coins) and Kattu (tied). A bull is let loose among a crowd of people, and whoever tames it will get the coins tied to its horn.

The people who participate in the sport try to hold on to the animal's hump to stop it. Sometimes, they run along with the bull. Pulikulam or Kangayam is the breed of bulls used for the sport. The bulls which win in the festival are in high demand in the market, and fetch the highest price. (ANI)

