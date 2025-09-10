Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 10 (ANI): On his first visit to India, Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, along with his delegation, visited Gujarat and paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar.

According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Bezalel Smotrich emphasised the shared heritage, traditions, culture, and technology between India, Gujarat, and Israel, and engaged in meaningful discussions on further strengthening these ties in the future.

Also Read | 'The Bengal Files': FWICE Comes Out in Support of Makers, Appeals West Bengal Theatre Owners To Screen Film.

The Finance Minister of Israel stated that he visited Gujarat with the desire to see the birthplace of a distinguished leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to explore opportunities for business relations and for Israel to operate in international financial hubs such as GIFT City.

He noted that the close ties between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister of Israel, along with their shared commitment to combating terrorism, have further strengthened relations between the two countries. Mr. Bezalel Smotrich also lauded India's consistent support for Israel and expressed interest in learning about the use of UPI and financial protocols.

Also Read | Drug Bust in Amritsar: 4 Drug Smugglers Arrested in Punjab, 12 kg Heroin, Pistol and Magazine Seized (See Pics).

CM emphasised that under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, India's ties with Israel have grown stronger. He also noted Israel's firm stance and significant progress in upholding a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

CM Patel stated that PM Modi is firmly committed to eradicating terrorism and that India stands ready to extend steadfast support to Israel in its fight against terrorism.

CM Patel added that, under PM Modi's leadership, India has earned recognition as a trusted nation in the global community, while the Swaraj ( self-government) achieved by Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel has evolved into Surajya good governance.

The Gujarat CM stated that Israel's expertise in drip irrigation has enabled high agricultural yields with minimal water use. He said that the state government is positively inclined towards collaborating on this, along with other developmental projects in Gujarat.

Welcoming the deep interest shown by the Finance Minister of Israel in investments and business opportunities in GIFT City, CM Patel said that a joint team of officials from the Government of Gujarat and Israel could be formed to engage in discussions and explore further opportunities in this direction.

During the meeting, CM Patel also conveyed his condolences to the citizens who lost their lives in the recent incidents in Israel. He further commended Israel's resilience and determination in facing challenges.

Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, M. K. Das, Principal Secretary of the Finance Department, T. Natarajan, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Avantika Singh, Secretary, Finance, Arti Kanwar, and Secretary to the Chief Minister, Vikrant Pandey were present for the meeting. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)