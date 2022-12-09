New Delhi, December 9: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday successfully conducted a joint hypersonic vehicle trial along with the Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS). Earth Observation Satellite-6 Launch: ISRO to Orbit Indo-French Satellite, Eight Other Nano Satellites Tomorrow (Watch Video).

According to the country's premier space research agency, the joint hypersonic vehicle trial matched with the predetermined targets. ISRO Enters Into Commercial Launch Market by Successfully Placing 36 ‘OneWeb’ Satellites Into Orbit.

A post on ISRO's official Twitter handle read, "@ISRO and JSIIC @HQ_IDS have jointly conducted Hypersonic vehicle trials. The trials achieved all required parameters and demonstrated Hypersonic vehicle capability."

