"In an exciting online event today, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog and Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) announced that ISRO will be adopting 100 Atal Tinkering Labs across the country to promote education in the field of STEM, Space education and space technology related Innovations for school students," read a press statement from the NITI Aayog.

Addressing the virtual event through a special message, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Dr. Rajiv Kumar said, "I am extremely elated that different departments and ministries of the Government of India are working in synergy to create an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. The collaboration between NITI Aayog and Indian Space Research Organization is one of the prime examples of such effort. This is a great opportunity for our young budding space researchers and astronauts to learn from the best minds of our country, and become living inspirations for their school, families and local communities."

Gracing the occasion, ISRO Chairman Dr K. Sivan expressed hope that the step shall help promoting innovation and the spirit of experiential learning among the school kids compared to traditional learning.

He also opined that this project based learning will improve the attitude towards research right from the school days. With today's adoption of 100 ATLs, distributed geographically in line with ISRO's presence across the country, the organization is taking a small step in engaging with the students, towards giving them direction in pursuing their space dreams as a part of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'. Scientists and engineers from ISRO centers, in close coordination with Capacity Building Program Office, ISRO Headquarters, shall actively mentor the kids as well as interact with teachers in these ATLs for encouraging experiments, brainstorming ideas and spreading awareness in space activities.

Dr. Sivan also announced invitation to the students associated with these Atal Tinkering Labs, to one of the launches as guests, to witness the launch from Sriharikota.

According to the press statement, an Atal Tinkering Lab provides a makerspace where young minds can give shape to their ideas through hands on do-it-yourself mode; and learn innovation skills. To foster entrepreneurship and innovation, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog has established over 7000 ATLs across the country so far enabling over 3 Million+ students between Grade VI to Grade XII acquire a problem solving, tinkering and innovative mindset.

Through this collaboration, ISRO will facilitate coaching and mentoring of students in advanced cutting-edge technologies of the 21st century including those related to space. The students will not only gain only theoretical but also practical and application-based knowledge of STEM and Space Education related concepts such as Electronics, Physics, Optics, Space Technology, Material sciences and many more.

"I am proud to share that NITI Aayog is collaborating with ISRO to make advancements in space technology via Atal Innovation Mission and its initiatives, such as ARISE, Atal Incubation Centers, Atal Community Innovation Centers, and Atal Tinkering Labs. I am glad that to nurture our future space scientists, ISRO in collaboration with their regional research centers are adopting 100 Atal Tinkering Labs, where ISRO scientists and researchers will personally guide and mentor the young innovators in the field of STEM education and Space technology," added NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

"We currently are witnessing an extremely exciting time in Space Technology. ISRO has been a global pioneer and innovative leader in this area with many crucial landmark achievements for India in the recent past,"said Ramanathan Ramanan, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission.

Recently ISRO has also opened up to startups and private players pitching in, and the future of space industry is very promising. "The collaboration with ISRO will add great impetus to the opportunities provided by ATLs to young school students to learn in space technologies and innovate for the country," said he added.

Ramanan further said, "By providing access to the latest technologies, it not only aligns with the vision of the NEP 2020 but also paves the way for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

Atal Innovation Mission had earlier collaborated with ISRO for the Aatmanirbhar Bharat ARISE-ANIC Initiative along with four other ministries to spur applied research and innovation in Indian MSMEs and startups. (ANI)

