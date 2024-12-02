Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 2 (ANI): With the anticipated launch of PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation announced that the lift-off for the satellites will be happening on December 4 (Wednesday), at 4:06 PM from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

The mission will entail the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C59 carrying around satellites weighing approx. 550kgs in a highly elliptical orbit.

Also Read | Rangareddy Road Accident: 3 Killed As Truck Runs Over Vegetable Vendors in Telangana.

The PROBA-3 mission is an "In-Orbit Demonstration (IOD) mission" by the European Space Agency (ESA).

https://x.com/isro/status/1863552602446631258

Also Read | Uttarkashi Mosque Dispute: Prohibitory Orders Remain Around Mosque After Hindu Outfit’s Mahapanchayat; Congress Slams BJP.

Posting about the anticipated launch on X, the space organisation said, "The PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 Mission, the 61st flight of PSLV and the 26th using PSLV-XL configuration, is set to carry ESA's PROBA-3 satellites (~550kg) into a highly elliptical orbit."

"The mission goal is to demonstrate precise formation flying," said ISRO in a statement regarding the launch.

The mission consists of 2 spacecrafts, namely Coronagraph Spacecraft (CSC) and the Occulter Spacecraft (OSC) which will be launched together in a "stacked configuration" (one on top of another).

PSLV is a launch vehicle which helps carry satellites other various other payloads to space, or according to ISRO's requirements. This launch vehicle is India's first vehicle to be equipped with liquid stages. The first PSLV was launched successfully in October 1994. (ANI)

The PSLVC-59 will have four stages of launch, according to ISRO. The total mass which the launch vehicle will be lifting off is around 320 tonnes.

The Space organisation also highlighted how this launch mission also exemplifies the "trusted precision" of the PSLV and collaboration with other agencies.

"This mission exemplifies the trusted precision of PSLV and the collaboration of NSIL (NewSpace India Limited), ISRO, and ESA," read the post.

The last launch of the PSLV was PSLV-C58, launching the XPOSAT satellite into an "Eastward low inclination orbit on January 01, 2024." The satellite was also called (X-ray Polarimeter Satellite), it is the country's first dedicated scientific satellite from ISRO to carry out research in space-based polarisation measurements of X-ray emission from celestial sources. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)