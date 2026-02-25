What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 25 (ANI): The mortal remains of veteran CPI leader R Nallakannu on Wednesday were taken from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital to CPI Head Office in T Nagar in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

CPI(M) workers and Communists in Tamil Nadu gathered near the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai.

Nallakannu, who had been undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, at the age of 101.

Nallakannu was one of the senior-most Communist leaders in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier today, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin paid an emotional tribute to veteran leader R Nallakannu, calling him an "indomitable comrade" and a "political volcano" whose life would remain a guiding light for generations to come.

In a heartfelt message shared on X, Stalin recalled Nallakannu's unwavering spirit despite physical challenges, quoting the late leader's own words: "Even though I lack proper vision in one eye, there is another eye in my heart. That is the good eye."

He described Nallakannu as "an uncompromising fighter" and a tireless champion of the working class who endured imprisonment, torture, and immense personal hardship without ever compromising his principles.

In his tribute, Stalin highlighted Nallakannu's close association with former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, fondly remembered as "Muttamil Arignar Kalaignar." He noted that Nallakannu had stood shoulder to shoulder with Karunanidhi in protests against laws such as POTA, ESA and TESA, and strongly believed that Communist ideology and the Dravidian movement should work together as a "twin-barreled rifle for social change."

VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan also paid a tribute to Comrade RNK, calling him a "great humanist." He recalled participating in protests alongside Nallakannu and his work for the protection of Dalits and marginalised people.

"The great humanist, freedom fighter, Communist leader, Comrade RNK (R Nallakannu) passed away today. It is a great loss for the working class and the proletariat. He was a living example of the young generation to do public service genuinely. I had an experience for the past 30 years along with him in various protests and struggles for the downtrodden people. He led a separate movement for oppressed people. He worked a lot for the protection of Dalits and other minorities," he said.

"I salute him. On behalf of VCK, I would like to extend our sincere thanks to the CM for his announcement that he will be sent off with State Honour. It is a great reverence, due respect to our historical leader. Personally, I feel that this is a great loss for me. I demand that the Centre confer Bharat Ratna on him for his great contribution to our nation," he added. (ANI)

