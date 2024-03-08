New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) There is going to be "safai" (clean-up) in the upcoming election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, taking a dig at the opposition while handing out National Creators' Awards here.

He presented the first-ever National Creators' Awards at the Bharat Mandapam here.

Among those awarded were Pankhti Pandey in the 'Green Champion' category, Keerthika Govindasamy for the best storyteller, singer Maithili Thakur got the 'Cultural Ambassador of the Year award', Gaurav Chaudhary for the Best Creator in Tech Category and Kamiya Jani for the Favourite Travel Creator.

As he awarded the Swachhta Ambassador Award to Malhar Kalambe, Modi took a dig at the opposition and said, "Har prakaar ki safai mein kaam aa sakta hai, iss chunaav mein bhi safai hone wali hai (There is going to be a clean-up in this election too)..."

Another moment that caught everyone's attention at the ceremony was when Best Storyteller Award went to Keerthika Govindhasamy. When she touched the PM's feet, Modi reciprocated and said that touching feet in the field of art is different but personally he gets disturbed particularly when a daughter touches his feet.

For the 'New India Champion' category, the award was given to Abhi and Niyu.

The disruptor of the Year was awarded to Ranveer Allahbadia. The Prime Minister suggested that Ranveer should create awareness about sleep deprivation and mentioned that he is not disciplined about it, sleeping only for a few hours everyday.

Pankti Pandey from Ahmedabad, a former ISRO scientist, received the Green Champion Award for amplifying the message of Mission LiFE.

After awarding Pandey, the Prime Minister asked her to conduct a detailed study about Mission LiFE and recalled his clarion call to make one's life environment friendly.

Jaya Kishori, known as Meera of modern times, shared stories from Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana after she was awarded by the prime minister.

Lakshya Dabas received the Most Impactful Agri Creator for his work on improving agricultural practices with the use of innovation and technology. His brother received the award on his behalf and highlighted the need for natural farming in the country.

Cultural Ambassador of the Year Award went to Maithili Thakur who performs original songs, covers and traditional folk music in multiple Indian languages. On the Prime Minister's request, she performed a devotional song for Bhagwan Shiv on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

The Best International Creator Award had three creators, Kiri Paul from Tanzania, Drew Hicks from America, Cassandra Mae Spittmann from Germany. Drew Hicks received the Award from PM.

Drew Hicks, with his fluent Hindi and Bihari accent, has amassed social media popularity and fame for linguistic talent in India.

Kamiya Jani of Curly Tales was given the best travel creator award. When she said that she is confused about visiting Lakshadweep or Dwarka, the Prime Minister said that for Dwarka she will have to go very deep, amid peals of laughter.

Narrating his experience of going to Aadi Kailash, the Prime Minister said that he experienced the places of height and depth both. He also asked the creators to inspire devotees to experience the holy places in their entirety other than the 'darshan' part.

'Technical Guruji' Gaurav Chaudhary a top tech YouTuber won the Tech Creator Award. The Prime Minister said "for a bright future we need to democratize technology".

Heritage Fashion Icon Award was given to Jahnvi Singh, a 20-year-old content creator for Instagram who talks about Indian Fashion and promotes Indian sarees. The Prime Minister said that the textile market goes with fashion and praised the creator for her efforts in promoting Indian textiles.

Best Creative Creator (female) award went to Shraddha while RJ Raunaq received the Best Creative Creator (male).

Raunaq said that with Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister is also an important, record-breaking figure of the radio industry.

The award for "Best Creator in Food" went to Kabita's Kitchen, Naman Deshmukh received the award in the "Best Creator in Education" category, Ankit Baiyanpuria was given the "Best Health and Fitness Creator" award, Nischay was given the "Gaming Creator" award, Aridaman was adjudged the "Best Micro Creator", Piyush Purohit won the "Best Nano Creator" award and Aman Gupta, famous for his involvement in television programme "Shark Tank India", was given the "Best Celebrity Creator" award.

