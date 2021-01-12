New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar on Tuesday said the issue of farm laws is essentially one of policy and clearly a function of political rather than a judicial process.

He said the committee formed by the Supreme Court will not serve its purpose of ending the deadlock over farmers' agitation as the panel has members who have supported the legislations.

He said the "benign and well meaning" intervention of the apex court to resolve the crisis "is not likely to end the stalemate" as farmers' unions have publicly declared their opposition to the new committee and are insisting on the repeal of farm laws.

"Clearly, a committee boycotted by farmers will not serve its purpose, nor can farmers be forced to appear before it. The composition of the panel with members who have generally supported the laws is only provocative.

"The issue is essentially one of policy involving a major political decision based on the broadest national consensus and is clearly a function of political rather than a judicial process," Kumar said in a statement.

He said the question of enforceability of its policy-related judgments concerning political sensitivities has caused enough embarrassment to the court in the past, apart from raising issues about the advisability of the top court entering the political thicket contrary to its own pronouncements.

The former law minister said the court's order could result in prolonging of the agitation given the public reaction of the farmers' representatives.

The need of the moment, he said, is not to prolong the agitation but for the government to respond responsively to the sensitivities of farmers facing unconscionable hardships during the last several weeks.

Farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders for over 40 days now, seeking the repeal of the farm laws.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of the three farm laws till further orders and set up a four-member panel for resolving the deadlock over the farmers' agitation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)