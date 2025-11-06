Patna (Bihar) [India], November 6 (ANI):JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar on Thursday asserted that the NDA has strong support among women as the first phase of the Bihar elections commenced in 18 districts, across 121 constituencies.

In his interaction with ANI, Kumar praised the arrangements made by India's constitutional body, the Election Commission of India (ECI). The JD(U) leader emphasised that the right to vote is the most important right in a democracy. He further noted that those who have the blessings of their daughters naturally support the NDA, expressing confidence that the people will back their coalition.

"The Election Commission of India has made great arrangements...The most important right in democracy is the right to vote...those who have daughter's blessings...It is natural that NDA will be supported by the people as it has the support of daughters..this is the belief." said Kumar.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of Bihar to participate in the festival of democracy with full enthusiasm to exercise their voting rights.In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi also extended congratulations to the young voters who are going to cast their vote for the first time, urging them to prioritise voting before all chores, saying, "Pehle matdaan, fir jalpaan.

"Today in Bihar is the first phase of the festival of democracy. My appeal to all voters of this phase in the assembly elections is that they should vote with full enthusiasm. On this occasion, my special congratulations to all my young companions of the state who are going to cast their vote for the first time. Remember--first voting, then refreshments!" PM Modi posted on X.

The voting for the first phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar began today at 7.00 am across 121 constituencies in 18 districts of the state's 243 seats, with approximately 3.75 crore electors casting their ballot.

Polling will conclude at 6 pm, and due to security considerations, polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in some constituencies.The first phase will decide the fate of several senior leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary.

Strongman Anant Singh and Tej Pratap Yadav are also competing in the first phase.According to the Election Commission, there are 10.72 lakh 'new electors', and 7.78 lakh voters are in the age group of 18-19 years. The total population of these constituencies, as stated by the Election Commission, is 6.60 crore.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, polling took place in three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110.Among the major parties, the Janata Dal (United) bagged 43 seats and the Congress 19. The JD(U) had contested 115 constituencies and the BJP 110, whereas the RJD contested 144 seats and the Congress 70. (ANI)

