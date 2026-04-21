VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 21: Ciffly Pvt. Ltd., an AI solutions and workflow automation company, is positioning itself within the emerging field of multi-agent artificial intelligence systems, focusing on building coordinated AI agent frameworks designed to help enterprises automate and scale complex operations.

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The company, founded and led by CEO Khushi Pandey, is working on what it describes as a shift in enterprise AI adoption--from standalone AI tools to structured systems of AI agents operating in coordination, often referred to as "AI teams."

According to the company, this approach is aimed at enabling organisations to move beyond task-based automation and instead adopt end-to-end intelligent workflows managed through interconnected AI systems supervised by human operators.

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SHIFT FROM TOOLS TO AI AGENT SYSTEMS

Ciffly's core positioning is built around the idea that the next phase of artificial intelligence in business will be defined by multi-agent systems rather than isolated tools.

The company stated that businesses are increasingly exploring AI-driven systems where multiple specialised agents handle different functions such as operations, analysis, communication, and process automation--working together to execute workflows with minimal manual intervention.

Ciffly emphasises that its solutions are designed to help organisations reduce operational complexity, improve efficiency, and scale processes without proportional increases in headcount.

ENTERPRISE FOCUS AND GLOBAL EXPOSURE

The company said it has engaged with enterprise-level clients, including work involving a global financial organisation, where it contributed to workflow automation systems powered by AI agents.

While the company did not disclose specific client details, it noted that its deployments are focused on high-complexity operational environments where automation and structured decision flows are critical.

FOUNDER'S PERSPECTIVE

Speaking on the evolving role of artificial intelligence in enterprises, Ciffly CEO Khushi Pandey said AI should be viewed as an augmentation layer rather than a replacement for human capability.

"Artificial intelligence should augment human decision-making and productivity, not replace it. The future of work will be defined by humans managing intelligent systems of AI agents that execute complex workflows collaboratively," Pandey said.

She further added that the shift from manual processes to intelligent automation represents a structural change in how businesses will operate over the next decade.

BROADER VISION

Ciffly believes that India is transitioning from being primarily a global IT services hub to becoming a contributor in foundational AI system design and deployment.

The company stated that emerging startups in India are increasingly building solutions for global markets, particularly in areas such as AI orchestration, automation systems, and enterprise intelligence platforms.

Ciffly added that its long-term vision is to build scalable AI agent infrastructure that can be deployed across industries including finance, operations, and enterprise services.

"AI agents will redefine how businesses operate--and companies like Ciffly are working toward building that future," the company said.

ABOUT CIFFLY PVT. LTD.

Ciffly Pvt. Ltd. is an AI solutions company focused on workflow automation and multi-agent artificial intelligence systems. The company develops AI-driven architectures designed to help enterprises streamline operations, automate processes, and scale efficiently through coordinated AI systems.

Website link - https://ciffly.com

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