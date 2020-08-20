By Archana Prasad

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra on Thursday said that it will be the party's collective decision regarding the future president of the Congress.

Speaking to ANI, when asked about whether the possibility of a non-Gandhi president of the Congress party in future, Vadra said, "It's a party's decision. The party will decide collectively. The family will work together whether if someone is president or not. For the country, we will move forward with the vision of Rajivji and Soniaji. The family is always there to support not only the party but everybody in the country. Whatever decision is taken, the Congress party will do best it can for the country and the citizens."

Speaking on the birth anniversary of the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Robert Vadra said, "We do not remember him on his birthday only, we remember him with all our love and affection and what he has taught us. I hear from Priyanka, Rahul and from my mother in law."

"His vision was best for the country but unfortunately he was martyred very early. If he was here amongst us, the country would be more Secular and technology would have been at the peak. Keeping everybody in mind he would have involved everybody-- all citizens and youth together. We remember him with a lot of love and affection," Vadra said.

He further said, "My children miss him a lot. We see a lot of videos and pictures of him as if he is amongst us."

On vacating their Lodhi Road bungalow, Vadra said, "The bungalow which was given to us was given for the security purpose due to threat perception. The threat remains, and it does not change with the change of house. The way it was done, it is wrong."

"We never asked for any extension and in three weeks we moved from the house. Now we are looking forward but safety has to be looked after by the government and they should take steps accordingly. The house is not a big thing for us but safety is important," Vadra said.

"It was a task to allow 20 to 25 people inside the house and pack the whole house. We did whatever we could following social distancing and putting masks on and thank God we are healthy and safe. We were able to pack our house and move much in advance than the time given," he added. (ANI)

