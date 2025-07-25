Gayaji (Bihar), Jul 25 (PTI) An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan was beaten to death allegedly by his relatives in Bihar's Gayaji district, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Kumar, they added.

According to police, the incident took place at Bihiyan village within Wazirganj police station limits on Thursday evening.

"Police reached the spot after receiving information that Kumar had been assaulted by his own relatives. He was taken to the nearest government hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment," a police statement said.

Some family dispute appears to be the reason behind the incident, police added.

