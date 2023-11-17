Gariaband (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 17 (ANI): An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan was killed in an IED blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband on Friday, said police.

The IED blast was carried out by the Naxals, targeting the polling party, when they were returning from Bade Gobra polling station. The incident happened around 3 km from the polling station.

The deceased jawan has been identified as ITBP head constable Joginder Singh. However, the polling party along with the EVM machines managed to reach Gariaband safely, said IG Raipur Range Arif Sheikh.

Additional SP Gariaband briefing about the incident said, "The incident happened when the polling party was returning after voting concluded. The polling party reached Gariaband safely. The incident happened around 3km from the polling station. Police is on high alert."

Notably, today Chhattisgarh underwent the second phase of assembly election.

Meanwhile, in a similar kind of incident Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel rescued a villager injured in an IED blast by the Maoists in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, on Friday, said an official statement.

Upon learning of this incident, the nearby 85th battalion of CRPF responded immediately. It reached the Gorgepara village and carried the injured man identified as Lacchu Punem on a stretcher to the camp of the 85th battalion, added the statement.

CRPF provided preliminary treatment to the injured villager and then arranged for his further treatment at the healthcare center in Gangaloor. (ANI)

