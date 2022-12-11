Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], December 11 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Sunday rescued a trekker who was injured during Gorson Bugyal trek in Auli.

According to ITBP, the trekker is a resident of Delhi and was reported to have suffered a leg fracture while trekking at Gorson Bugyal (11,500 ft) with a group. ITBP jawans carried the injured trekker on a stretcher for 5 km and admitted him to Field Hospital, Joshimath.

Also Read | Tiger Attack in Madhya Pradesh: Man Mauled to Death by Big Cat, Injured Two in Seoni; Angry Villagers Beat Up Veterinarian From PTR in Protest.

"A trekker from Delhi was rescued by M & SI, ITBP, Auli from Gorson Bugyal (11,500 ft) to Field Hospital, Joshimath. Himveers carried the trekker on a stretcher for 5 km. The trekker was reported to have suffered a leg fracture while trekking with a group," tweeted ITBP.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Maharashtra: Van Driver Arrested for Murder After 10-Month-Old Toddler Dies in Woman's Bid To Escape Molestation in Palghar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)